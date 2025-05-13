Phillip Island hosts MotoGP on October 17-19, the 19th round of the 22-event 2025 season.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets from noon (AEST) on Tuesday, May 27.

An array of general admission, grandstand, campground, Catch-a-Coach, and hospitality packages will be available.

They can be bundled with a host of other options, including Paddock Passes, Hero Walk, and Homecoming Ride.

The Trackside Club, an upgraded general admission area, also returns with “prime viewing along Gardner Straight.”

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is one of the most iconic events on the global MotoGP calendar,” said Tom Mottram, chief events officer for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“With the racing guaranteed to keep us on our toes, it showcases not only incredible sporting talent but also features the very best of Victorian tourism in such a picturesque and unique location.

“The introduction of ticketing packages will guarantee fans exclusive access to high-demand products they wouldn’t usually have access to just yet, making the overall experience easier and more convenient.”

Jack Miller headlines Australian interest in the event with the four-time race winner this year racing with Yamaha after two years with KTM.

Adding to the local flavour are Senna Aguis in Moto2 as well as Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone in Moto3.

There will also be a New Zealand interest with Cormac Buchanan set to race in Moto3.

On top of the on-track action is a range of off-track entertainment with a Fan Forum Stage along with music and other family-friendly options around the venue.