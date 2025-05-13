The band will don the side of the #60 car at the 109th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

To mark the partnership, Rosenqvist starred in a 60-second viral video soundtracked to the 1999 hit Higher by Creed.

In it, the Swede lip syncs to the band’s most famous song and pretends to play the guitar and drums.

Members of the Grammy-winning band are set to attend this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“It’s awesome to have Creed join us for the biggest race of the year,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing.

“SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like Creed to the Indy 500 is something that we’re really looking forward to.”

In a statement Creed said, “We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend.

“Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing Team.”

Creed’s beginnings date back to 1994, establishing itself out of Tallahassee, Florida.

Alongside Higher, its most famous tracks include My Sacrifice, One Last Breath, With Arms Wide Open, and My Own Prison.

The band has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.