The team has extended its partnership with Shell licensee Viva Energy Australia to continue a relationship that harks back 57 years.

Dick Johnson Racing first carried Shell support in 1967 and was the naming rights sponsor of the team for 18 years between 1987 and 2004.

The Queensland-based Supercars squad became known as the Shell V-Power Racing Team in 2017 and returned the brand back to the top of the championship in 2018.

“It’s really, really pleasing to see that we’ve got another extension of our contract, which we’ve had for many, many years with Shell,” said Dick Johnson.

“We’ve been with them for 55-odd years and I believe our partnership is one of the longest-standing relationships in Australian sport.

“Over that time we have had a lot of success together, and we look forward to having a lot more success together in the future.”

Dick Johnson Racing CEO David Noble added: “We’re thrilled to announce the renewal of our longstanding partnership between Shell and Dick Johnson Racing.

“With a remarkable 57-year history together, both brands have consistently demonstrated a commitment to high performance and excellence.

“As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue building on this legacy as we drive towards new achievements, united in our pursuit of excellence on and off the track.”

Dick Johnson Racing will look to continue its success with Shell at the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale will be partnered with Kai Allen and Tony D’Alberto respectively.