The news has been confirmed today on the Gold Coast together with an announcement of Kostecki's replacement at Erebus, Cooper Murray.

Kostecki, 26, is set to drive alongside Will Davison at DJR, stepping into the seat currently held by the Team 18-bound Anton De Pasquale.

Kostecki's future was thrust into the spotlight pre-season when friction with Erebus management resulted in him sitting out the first two events of 2024.

Although rejoining Erebus from the third round in Taupo, it's been clear that the relationship would not last beyond the current campaign.

DJR and PremiAir Racing were long tipped as potential homes for the Gold Coast-based West Aussie, who has chosen the historic Ford outfit over the ambitious young Chevrolet squad.

“I am excited to join the Shell V-Power Racing Team, a team with such a rich history of success,” said Kostecki, who graduated to the championship with Erebus in 2021.

“This partnership represents a new chapter for me, and I look forward to working alongside Will and the entire team.”

DJR founder Dick Johnson hopes Kostecki can help lift his team back to the winning ways it enjoyed with Scott McLaughlin, who scored its most recent title in 2020.

“Brodie is one of the top drivers in the series and we're excited to bring him on board the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” said team founder Dick Johnson AM.

“He's an impressive young man and I've certainly got a soft spot for anyone who has as much mechanical sympathy and understanding of the car as he does.

“With the combination of Will and Brodie, we look forward to chasing wins and returning to the top next season.”

Davison's new deal is meanwhile a major vote of confidence in the 41-year-old, who rejoined DJR in 2021 having previously been at the team from 2006-08.

It has chosen to retain Davison over current teammate De Pasquale and rising star Kai Allen, who was snapped up by Grove Racing after DJR's option on him lapsed.

“I'm proud and excited to continue with the Shell V-Power Racing Team which feels like home and holds a special place in my heart,” said Davison.

“We know we have a strong foundation within our group, and we will be pushing and doing whatever it takes to get ourselves back on top.

“I'm looking forward to working with Brodie, I know he'll be a great addition to the DJR family.”

DJR team principal Ryan Story acknowledged De Pasquale's efforts for the team since joining alongside Davison in 2021.

De Pasquale, 28, won five races in his first season at DJR but just two more since, clocking a best championship finish of fourth in 2022.

“We acknowledge and thank Anton De Pasquale for his contribution to the team and wish him well for the future,” Story said.

“The hard decision was to let Anton go, the easy decision was to pair Will and Brodie together.

“Our 2025 line-up is one of the best on the grid and a clear statement of intent from us and the commitment we have to our organisation, partners and supporters for the future.

“Together, Will and Brodie will push each other further and make each other better.”