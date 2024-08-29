The reigning Supercars champion will depart Erebus Motorsport and join DJR, replacing the Team 18-bound Anton De Pasquale.

All of Kostecki's Supercars Championship starts to date have come in General Motors machinery.

He debuted in the 2019 Bathurst 1000 aboard a Holden Commodore with his family-run team, before joining Erebus as a co-driver the following season.

Erebus fielded Commodores until 2023, when it switched to the Chevrolet Camaro under the Gen3 rules and swept to the drivers' and teams' titles.

“Brodie Kostecki joining forces with Dick Johnson Racing in 2025 is fantastic news for Ford, for DJR and for the sport,” said Rushbrook.

“There is little doubt that together, they will be a formidable combination.

“We look forward to welcoming Brodie to the Ford family, and are excited to see him compete in those famous Shell colours next season and beyond.”

Kostecki does have some history with the Blue Oval.

His maiden Super2 Series campaign in 2017 took place aboard a Stone Brothers Racing-built Falcon FG.

Kostecki then progressed to ex-Triple Eight VF Commodore equipment in Super2 with Kostecki Brothers Racing before moving up to the main game.

DJR is Ford's most famous team, having campaigned a succession of Falcons, Mustangs and Sierras since its inception in 1980.

It has been the Blue Oval's Supercars homologation team since 2018, developing the Gen2 and Gen3 Mustang packages alongside Ford and Supercars.

Whether Kostecki's new relationship with Ford through DJR results in overseas opportunities for the driver, such as in NASCAR, remains to be seen.