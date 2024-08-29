Murray, a Super2 Series front-runner, has signed a multi-year deal with Erebus Motorsport where he will join Jack Le Brocq.

With Murray's graduation to the main game will come the return of #99 that Kostecki campaigned in his championship-winning season.

It's the latest chapter for Murray, which comes off the back of a championship debut at Darwin in a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard run by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Murray will join Craig Lowndes in this year's Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 aboard the #888 Chevrolet Camaro.

Murray's signing adds to a list of Erebus Motorsport drivers plucked out of the Super2 Series that includes Dick Johnson Racing-bound Kostecki, Triple Eight Race Engineering's Will Brown, and soon to be Team 18 driver Anton De Pasquale.

The Melburnian's relationship with Erebus Motorsport stems back to a Gen2 evaluation day in 2022 that was followed by a Gen3 test in 2023.

“It's a very exciting time for me and the Erebus Motorsport team,” said Murray.

“We're all looking forward to working together in the years to come. I've been working towards this moment since I started racing karts when I was 10, so I'm ready to make the most of it.

“I can't thank Barry, Betty, and the whole crew enough for placing their trust in me to drive the #99 Camaro.

“This is an amazing opportunity. Getting your foot in the door in the main game is tough, and I'm incredibly grateful for this chance.”

Erebus Motorsport matriarch Betty Klimenko said her team balanced youth and experience.

“With the signing of Cooper, we're reaffirming our commitment to developing young talent,” said Klimenko.

“With Jack now taking a leadership role in our team, it's the perfect time to introduce a young driver who can learn and grow alongside him.”

Despite being just 23 years old, Murray has a heap of experience in Australia.

He began racing Formula Ford in 2016 and stepped into Porsche's second-tier Sprint Challenge in 2018 where he finished runner-up to Simon Fallon.

Murray graduated to Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in 2019 where he wound up fifth.

The COVID-19 pandemic put his career on hold but he returned in 2023 where he raced in the Super2 Series with Eggleston Motorsport, finishing fourth in the standings.

Murray has had a horror run in the Super2 Series this year and languishes outside the top 20 but has one podium finish to his credit.

“Betty and I are very excited to bring another top talent into the main Supercar series,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“Cooper has been in our sights for several years, and his drive and determination to succeed is exactly what we want in a driver.”

Ryan also paid tribute to outgoing driver Kostecki.

“We're immensely proud of everything Brodie and the team accomplished during his time with Erebus and wish him all the best in his future with DJR,” Ryan added.

“With four rounds still to go, our team is 100% committed to the enduro campaign and determined to finish 2024 on a high. We're ready to give it everything we've got.”