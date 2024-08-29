Just a handful of seats are still to be formalised – and in the game of musical chairs, some will ultimately miss out.

Let's take a look at how the 2025 grid is shaping up.

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Broc Feeney and Will Brown are locked in at Triple Eight Race Engineering until the end of 2026.

Commercially, the team will remain Red Bull Ampol Racing for years to come too. Red Bull is contracted to Triple Eight through to the end of 2026 while Ampol's deal takes it through to the end of 2027.

Walkinshaw Andretti United

The trans-Tasman bromance between Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood will continue for a few more years to come.

Mostert is on a “long-term” contract with WAU while Wood's recent multi-year extension will keep him there for at least two more years.

Tickford Racing

The Melbourne-based team has always been particularly cagey about contracts, but don't expect much to change at Campbellfield.

Cameron Waters has committed his future to Supercars short-term and is expected to stick with Tickford Racing into 2025.

In an announcement last year, Thomas Randle said he'd be with Tickford Racing for 2024 “and beyond” with Castrol's support.

Grove Racing

Matt Payne will be joined by Super2 Series champion Kai Allen in 2025. Allen replaces Richie Stanaway, whose future in Supercars is anyone's guess.

Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki will join Dick Johnson Racing in 2025 alongside Will Davison, who was off-contract but has been given an extension.

Kostecki replaces Anton De Pasquale, who is bound for Team 18.

Matt Stone Racing

Don't expect any changes at Matt Stone Racing for 2025.

Nick Percat made an early move to extend his contract with the team to the end of 2027 and last year Cameron Hill signed a contract extension that will see him enter his third season with the Yatala-based team in 2025.

Team 18

David Reynolds will be joined by Anton De Pasquale in 2025. Incumbent Mark Winterbottom has been cast aside in a shock axing that left the Supercars community stunned.

Erebus Motorsport

The Dandenong South-based squad will be one of experience and youth in 2025 with Jack Le Brocq joined by Cooper Murray.

Murray will have two Super2 seasons under his belt by the time he goes full-time in the main game, as well as wildcard starts across Darwin, Sandown, and Bathurst.

PremiAir Racing

James Golding looks likely to stay at PremiAir Racing in 2025.

With neither Brodie Kostecki nor Anton De Pasquale interested in Supercars' newest team, there's plenty of intrigue over who will join Golding.

Tim Slade is the other PremiAir incumbent but there is a lot of interest in his seat. The likes of Stanaway and Winterbottom are on the outside looking in and shape as logical contenders.

That's not to mention a slew of Super2 drivers waiting in the wings with the likes of Jayden Ojeda keen to graduate.

Brad Jones Racing

At the Tasmania SuperSprint, team owner Brad Jones suggested little would change in the team's driver line-up.

Spearheard Andre Heimgartner is on a long-term deal, while the prospect of stability is good news for Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans.

Whether other silly season movements change Jones' plans remain to be seen.

Blanchard Racing Team

Next year looks set to be James Courtney's last in Supercars full-time. The 2010 champion let slip his plans for 2025 and beyond with a graduation into full-time real estate already underway.

Although not formalised, Aaron Love is set to stay in 2025.

2025 Supercars Championship grid (provisional)