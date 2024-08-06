As widely expected the Super2 champion has sealed his main game promotion with the Penrite-backed squad with a long-term deal commencing next season.

The 19-year-old will be paired with 21-year-old Matt Payne in what will be the youngest full-time duo in Supercars since Jack Perkins and Shane Price at Perkins Engineering in 2007.

“It's pretty surreal,” said Allen of the Grove Racing deal.

“I've been racing since I was eight years old, maybe even younger, so I'm super grateful to finally be in a position that I've worked towards my whole life.

“It still hasn't sunk in, but I'm sure come round 1 next year that will all change.

“I can't thank [team owners] Stephen and Brenton [Grove] enough for the opportunity. I feel like I'm joining a team that's really on the way up and there's some really great personnel on the team with so much experience. David Cauchi, Shippy [Grant McPherson], Garth [Tander], who are all massive names in this sport.”

Allen will be promoted as at least a one-time Super2 title winner, while also being well on the way to a second title this year.

The opportunity to join Groves comes after a development deal with Dick Johnson Racing lapsed at the end of June.

Allen will, however, race for DJR alongside Will Davison at the enduros this year.

“My goal for the rest of this year is to tick Super2 off. That's really important,” he said.

“It will also be valuable to do Sandown and Bathurst in the Gen3 car, just so I can be as comfortable as possible with that style of car before I join the team.

“Ultimately, I'm here to learn as much as possible. Matt's a really talented driver so I'll be doing my best to keep the team up the front and absorb as much as possible from him.”

Grove Racing becomes the latest team to lock its 2025 drivers beyond doubt alongside Tickford Racing (Cam Waters/Tom Randle), Triple Eight (Will Brown/Broc Feeney), Matt Stone Racing (Nick Percat/Cam Hill), Walkinshaw Andretti United (Chaz Mostert/Ryan Wood) and Blanchard Racing Team (Aaron Love/James Courtney).