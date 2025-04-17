The 24-car fleet and associated spares, valued at approximately $40 million, remains in NZ following the weekend’s Taupo Super440.

Ports of Auckland last night halted all container terminal operations for 36 hours due to high winds experienced from the cyclone.

Speedcafe understands the Supercars cargo was not scheduled to leave until this weekend regardless, meaning only a small delay to the plan is likely.

Supercars’ decision to sea freight its 240 tonnes of equipment to NZ this year in a bid to save cost created tight turnarounds for teams before and after the event.

Teams had just two days after the Australian Grand Prix to prepare their cars for dispatch to NZ, with non-Melbourne squads doing so at the Albert Park circuit.

There is a similarly small window for teams to turn their cars around between the scheduled return of the freight and the trip to Tasmania for the upcoming May 9-11 event.

Supercars has downplayed any suggestions that teams could be caught in a logistical squeeze due to the cyclone.

“Our freight and logistics planning always includes contingencies to manage unforeseen circumstances such as weather disruptions,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“We remain well within the window to return the cars to Australia as originally scheduled. There has been no change or delay to the freight plan.”

Cyclone Tam is the second cyclone threatening to impact the Supercars Championship this season.

Queensland teams were forced to hit the road early ahead of the Albert Park event in March to avoid the impact of Cyclone Alfred.

Tickford Racing caused a scare ahead of Taupo with an online April Fools’ prank declaring its Supercars container was lost overboard on the way to New Zealand.