As first flagged by Speedcafe, the 2015 series champ has signed on for the famous Ford team as a co-driver for the long-distance races next year.

He will partner Cam Waters in the Monster Energy Mustang with James Moffat set to move over to the Castrol Mustang with Tom Randle, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Winterbottom’s return to Tickford isn’t just as a driver, though, with the veteran to also work as a mentor for the Tickford Autosport programme, which has a strong presence in Super2.

Tickford Autosport recently announced its three-car line-up for Super2 next year, with Lochie Dalton, Rylan Gray and new signing Reuben Goodall to all benefit from Winterbottom’s experience.

Winterbottom spent 13 years driving for Tickford, a spell that included winning 38 races – including the 2013 Bathurst 1000 – and that 2015 title.

This deal also means he returns to the Ford fold, having only raced for the Blue Oval until he joined Team 18 in 2019.

“I’m so excited to come back home to Tickford Racing,” he said.

“This team played such a massive part in my career. I came here as a young driver in the Ford program, and we went on to achieve incredible success together – race wins, a championship, and Bathurst.

“It feels like the right time to come full circle, and I’m here to win again, with Cam and with Tickford.

“Cam’s one of the best drivers in the field. I’ll support him 100 percent – if he wins, we win. That’s what it’s all about. I’m excited to complement his raw speed with my experience and help Tickford fight for the top step of the podium.

“Tickford feels like family. So many of the same people are still here, and the fans’ support has been overwhelming. Bathurst really hit home when people kept saying, ‘go back to Tickford!’

“It’s a privilege to return to such a competitive team with two great opportunities ahead; to win with Cam in the enduros and to help shape the future of this sport.”

As for the mentor role, Winterbottom added: “I’ve learnt so much over my career, and I’m really looking forward to passing that knowledge on to the next generation. Whether it’s helping them with the little tricks – what curbs to hit, throttle control, or handling the pressure of race day – I want to help them succeed and enjoy the sport as much as I have.

“Watching these young drivers grow and achieve is so rewarding.”

Waters, meanwhile, said teaming up with Winterbottom for the enduros will be special.

“Frosty was a key role model for me in the early days of my career and played a significant part in my development,” said Waters, who graduated to Supercars from Super2 with Tickford in 2016.

“For things to come full circle now, driving together next year is pretty special,” said Waters.

“It’s going to be great to have him back in the workshop and around the team, bringing all his knowledge and experience with him. He’s going to be a huge asset.”