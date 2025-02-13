Speedcafe understands that Jones has been snapped up by Team 18 for the brand new enduro at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

That race at The Bend will mark a Supercars debut for Jones who has cut his teeth in the Porsche system.

He is a two-time Carrera Cup champion, sealing titles in 2022 and again last year, as well as finishing ninth in the Porsche Supercup in Europe in 2023.

He is set to continue in local Carrera Cup this year as a team owner/driver, alongside this first shot at Supercars.

The signing comes off the back of Jones completing an evaluation day in the Team 19 DeWalt Camaro at The Bend last December.

Jones is expected to form an all-new enduro line-up at Team 18 along with Lee Holdsworth, who will join the team after a stint with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Early indications are that Jones will partner another new Team 18 signing in Anton De Pasquale, while Holdsworth will be paired with David Reynolds.

Bringing Jones and Holdsworth into the fold means Team 18 will have three new drivers compared to 2024 across its entire roster.

It also leaves question marks over the respective futures of veteran co-drivers Michael Caruso and Warren Luff.

Caruso spent the past four seasons as a Team 18 co-driver, while Luff has been loaned to Team 18 from WAU for the past two enduro campaigns.

Team 18 launched its two Camaros yesterday with De Pasquale to sport familiar DeWalt colours, which will debut at a shakedown at Winton today.

Reynolds, meanwhile, will run a fresh Tradie Energy look on his #20 entry.