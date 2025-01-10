Speedcafe understands drivers and team members were told the news earlier this week that the outfit would not continue in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

The move left drivers and team members blindsided.

A Porsche Motorsport Australia spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe that the team was not planning to compete.

The move has left Harri Jones and Fabian Coulthard in the lurch just over a month out from the season beginning at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.

Taking to social media, Jones said he would continue to compete in Carrera Cup under the Jones Motorsport umbrella.

Speedcafe understands the Jones family owns the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car that the 2024 champion raced.

It’s not abundantly clear whether Coulthard will continue. The Supercars race winner did not respond to Speedcafe at the time of publication.

Porsche Centre Melbourne team principal Matt Cook could not be reached for comment.

“This week news broke that the motorsport department at Porsche Centre Melbourne is being put on the backburner,” Jones wrote on social media.

“After an incredible 2024 season, claiming my second Carrera Cup title, the whole team were determined to come back and defend the crown in 2025.

“It’s disappointing that we can’t continue together, however, if I can’t defend the title with PCMM then it’s the perfect opportunity to defend it with my own team at Jones Motorsport.

“After the initial shock of the news passed, the whole team at JM have sprung into action to join the grid at Sydney in February.

“It’s with excitement I can announce we are expanding the operations at Jones Motorsport to three cars in Porsche Sprint Challenge and adding the Carrera Cup program to the mix.

“I’ll be steering the number 12 car and currently we are on the hunt for a driver in a second car.

“If you are a Pro or Pro-Am driver wanting to race Carrera Cup this year, come and join the fun alongside me! Not much more to say right now other than watch this space.”

Penske Automotive Australia acquired Porsche Centre Melbourne a little more than a month ago on December 2.

Penske’s Porsche portfolio also includes Porsche Centre Brighton and Porsche Centre Doncaster Dealerships.