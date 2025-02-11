The Queensland-based team will field Cameron Crick, 27, as a wildcard in Sydney alongside its full-time entries for Nick Percat and Cam Hill.

Crick is set to make his solo Supercars debut sporting the colours of air conditioning firm Dorma HVAC Services, before returning for The Bend and Bathurst with a yet-to-be-announced backer.

The #35 Camaro’s livery reflects that of Brad Jones Racing’s Dormer HVAC Super2 Commodore revealed last week for Brad Vaughan.

“This program is an absolute dream come true for me, I’m very excited to have my first solo race in Supercars with the MSR team,” said Crick.

“The car looks awesome which is great to see after all the hard work that has been put into making this project happen over the last few months.

“I have already learnt a lot from Nick and Cam, and I plan to take those learnings into my home race at Sydney Motorsport Park. Excited to see what’s in store for us.”

The Bendix and Supaglass liveries for Percat and Hill are subtle evolutions of that run by the team in 2024.

Percat won two races in Bendix colours on his way to eighth in the championship last year and is eager to get stuck into his second season with the team.

“We’ve got an important pre-season test day coming up next week in Sydney before we hit the track in anger for Round 1, so now that we have revealed the livery, it’s all eyes on preparations for that,” he said.

Hill’s Supaglass livery – which he’ll campaign in nine of the season’s 13 events – was revealed via a show car at the Canberra Festival of Speed last month.

Today’s unveiling marks a first look at the third-year Supercars driver’s new car, which will be shaken down at Queensland Raceway on Thursday alongside two new Dick Johnson Racing Mustangs.

“The MSR crew have been working hard getting our new chassis ready for the 2025 season and it looks fantastic,” said Hill.

“Excited to get on track for the shakedown later this week before we head to Sydney.”

All three MSR machines will take to the track together for the first time at the full-field Supercars test day in Sydney on Wednesday, February 19.