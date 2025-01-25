The team confirmed the deal and associated livery – which closely resembles that used for selected rounds last year – today at the Canberra Festival of Speed.

Canberra-based Supaglass will back Hill for the Sydney, Taupo, Tasmania, Perth, Darwin, The Bend, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide events.

“Awesome to reveal our 2025 livery in my home-town at the Canberra Festival of Speed,” said Hill.

“The Supaglass Racing car looks great and it’s cool to see such strong support from a Canberra brand in Supercars.

“The Supaglass team are incredibly passionate about the sport, and the partnership with MSR speaks volumes to that.

“It’s our second year in a row having a presence at Canberra Festival of Speed; really cool to see so many local fans come out and watch us take the covers of the livery.

“I can’t wait to see what it looks like on the actual race car in a few weeks’ time.”

Team owner Stone added: “It’s great to have Supaglass onboard again as a naming rights partner of Car #4.

“The multi-round program we have put together takes in some of the biggest events on the calendar, and it’s good to have the continuity there with a naming rights partner.

“Hopefully the Canberra fans got a kick out of the exclusive first look at Cam’s livery as part of the Festival of Speed. We’re excited to get the 2025 Supercars season underway.”

MSR will reveal colours for Nick Percat and wildcard Cam Crick at the team’s season launch on February 11.

