According to the 2025 Operations Manual published on Friday, teams using the same livery design on multiple cars “must ensure there is an obvious differentiation to distinguish different cars.”

The rulebook gives the example of different coloured side mirrors. Various windscreen stripes and graphics have also been used by teams in the past to achieve this for their own identification purposes.

The rule comes three seasons into a Gen3 era in which windscreen driver name and car number identification has been made smaller due to the shape of the cars and the introduction of LED displays.

Featured Videos

How many teams will run the same livery design across both their entries this season is yet to be seen.

Last year Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Grove Racing and PremiAir Racing each ran two cars in the same colours, while Erebus Motorsport also did so at the Adelaide season finale.

Supercars livery launch season kicks off today with Matt Stone Racing unveiling its #4 Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro at the Canberra Festival of Speed.

Under category rules, each team must submit their design to Supercars for approval prior to February 7, with any significant in-season changes also needing sign-off before use.

The Darwin round at Hidden Valley will once again be themed as Indigenous Round, with an Indigenous-themed livery compulsory.

2025 Repco Supercars Championship livery reveal dates