The Australian driver has been selected by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific to race alongside Shane Smollen in the all-Australian GT series.

The Porsche Carrera Cup France champion has a heap of GT experience and was on the road to Formula 1 having previously raced in Formula 2.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to race in such a competitive series and it’ll be the first time I’ve competed in Australia,” said Boccolacci.

“I’m grateful to Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific and EMA Motorsport for giving me the chance to show my ability in the championship.

“I’m raring to go and pleased to be working with Shane and I believe we have what it takes to enjoy a successful campaign together.”

Smollen is experienced in his own right, having won the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Pro-Am class, Monochrome GT4 Australia, and the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

“I’m thrilled to take the next big step in my racing career with Porsche and EMA Motorsport,” said Smollen.

“It feels like everything in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and GT4 has been a stage rehearsal for this opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to learning from such an experienced international team, and a co-driver of Dorian’s class.”

The car will carry the iconic ‘Grello’ colours with a twist. The livery features the layouts of Australian and New Zealand race tracks that the series will visit.”

EMA Motorsport has already tasted success in Australia, taking a Pro-Am podium in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

“It’s great to be back on the GT World Challenge Australia grid in 2025 with the Porsche 911 GT3 R, and also running with an exciting partnership with PMAP,” said EMA Motorsport Marcus Cole team manager.

“It’s brilliant to have Shane stepping up to GT3 after some impressive performances in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and obviously GT4. We are also excited to welcome Dorian to the team.

“He is definitely proving to be a rising star in the Porsche family, so it will be really great to watch him as he makes his Australian debut, and combine with Shane to hopefully score some strong results in 2025.”