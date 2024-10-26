After a second in Race 1 on Friday, Harris (Mazda BT-50) was second to series contender Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) in half-points second race before he won Race 3.

It was an inverted top six from the opening race result for Saturday’s first encounter with Ben Walsh (Toyota Hilux) and Marjoram on the front row. The latter won the start and led throughout.

Walsh fell to fourth on the opening laps as Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) took second until he was passed by the charging Harris. Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) progressed to fourth and tried a move on Brewczynski at Turn 11 which spun both. Brewczynski recovered quickly while Crick fell outside the top 10.

Brewczynski lost out to Walsh, and later to Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) and David Sieders (BT-50). Ryan How (Ranger) finished seventh before penalised 5.0s which dropped him behind Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Crick, Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) and Craig Woods (Hilux).

Series leader Aaron Borg had another difficult race where he struggled with a diff issue in his D-MAX and finished 23rd.

Crick and Harris shared the front row for Race 3 where the latter won the drag to the first chicane from where he led all the way to the chequered flag.

Crick shadowed him through the 15 laps while Marjoram was left a lonely third. Sieders was fourth throughout, and just ahead of Wanzek with Brewczynski next. Walsh was seventh at the end of the first lap before a spin and wall contact in the main straight chicane put him out.

How was seventh ahead of Vernon after they dice for several laps and finished in front of Cottrell, Woods and Borg who had his first decent run of the round to pick up 12 places.

Race 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 11:00am AEST before the final round at the Adelaide 500.