In his #29 Ford Mustang, Herne recorded two race wins and a second to James Golding (#31 Mustang) in the longer final race. Meanwhile James Moffat (#34 Mustang) was third overall with consistent top three placings.

The first of three races to complete Round 6 was led from the start to finish by Blake Tracey. In the #5 Mustang, he was able to resist the challenge from Herne at the Southern Loop on the opening lap and was able to edge out a small gap.

Herne held second ahead of the fast-starting Moffat, pole sitter Lachlan Evennett (#8 Mustang) and Golding for nine laps. As the tenth lap started, sixth placed Jordan Cox (#33 Mustang) had the engine let go and stopped at pit entry.

That brought out the safety car after which Tracey again had to fend off a challenge from Herne. Tracey did so but a five-second penalty relegated him to fourth behind Herne, Moffat and Golding. Evennett was forced out with an oil leak.

Tom Davies (#42 Mustang) was next from points leader Todd Hazelwood (#1 Mustang), Elliot Barbour (#75) and Chase Hoy (#77) in Chev Camaros, Adam Garwood (#2 Mustang) and tenth place Jack Smith (#111 Mustang).

Then came Mustang drivers Cameron Laws (#9), Josh Thomas (#18) and Ben Bargwanna (#97) who started from pitlane after a persistent misfire in qualifying. Alice Buckley (#150 Camaro) recovered from an off at Turn 7 for 14th ahead of Domain Ramsay (#71 Camaro) and John Holinger (#23 Mustang).

Race 2 was an all-the-way win for Herne who started on pole position. He led into Turn 1 as GRM teammates Golding and Moffat went side-by-side until the former emerged in front.

Together with fourth place Tracey they ran that way for the duration, even despite a mid-distance safety car to recover Holinger at Turn 7.

Fifth throughout was Hazelwood, in front of Hoy, Davies, Barbour and Evennett who started 17th and finished ninth. Then came Jack Smith, Garwood, Thomas, Laws, Buckley, Ramsay who lost time in the Holinger incident and Bargwanna with further engine dramas.

From two 20-lap races the third, held in the late afternoon and the twilight, was almost twice that at 38.

Golding and Herne went side-by-side through Turn 1 with Golding able to take the lead. Over the ensuing laps, Golding eked out a 2.5 second lead, which came down briefly late in the race as they encountered traffic.

Third was Moffat who headed Tracey for 21 laps until the latter pitted when the window net came adrift. That elevated Hazelwood to fourth. Evennett continued his charge forward from 11th to fifth while Cox who missed the second race, started at the back and reached sixth.

Next was Jack Smith who was in a great dice with Barbour and Garwood over the concluding stages. Barbour was inside the top 10 for the start before turned around at Turn 2 on the first lap and relegated to last.

Barbour finished eighth ahead of Garwood, Tracey, Laws, Bargwanna, Buckley, Ramsay, Holinger and Thomas. Davis was classified 17th after a puncture, Hoy retired with an exhaust issue and Tommy Smith was out with gearbox dramas and a puncture.

The final round of the Trico Trans Am Series will be as part of the Adelaide 500 in less than a week.