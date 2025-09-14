In their Subaru Crosstrek, they took the four-day event by just over 14 minutes ahead of Glenn Brinkman and Scott Beckwith aboard a Can-Am Maverick with Will and Gareth Dunn (Nissan Patrol) third, just under two minutes away.

The Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia sanctioned Sunraysia Safari is based in the Wentworth region of outback NSW from September 10-13. It is open to Motorcycles, Quads, Cross Country, Rally cars and selected Off Road vehicles. It is based at of Wentworth Showgrounds and loops out and back each day, with the competitive stages being held entirely on private property.

The first day was on the backend of a major rain event and reflected that with conditions north of the base very wet and muddy. While the opening stage went ahead, the second was cancelled due to livestock mustering.

In the greasy conditions, Andrew Travis and Darkie Barr-Smith won the first stage in their 4WD Holden Commodore Ute. Almost three minutes behind were Herridge ahead of his dad and twice Australian Rally Champion, Rob and Chris Randell in their Subaru WRX.

Day 2 was also consisted of one stage of 177 kilometres that took competitors to the South Australian border and back. The second stage was cancelled because of the forementioned weather. Travis was quickest, but a three-minute penalty relegated him to second behind Dean Herridge. Brinkman was third ahead of James Moffitt/Chris Stevenson (Holden Rodeo) and Dunn.

The first stage of Day 3 was another to be cancelled but the two later ones for a total of 151 kilometres went ahead. Travis won the first before the idler pulley broke and put him out of winning contention. Brinkman won the other, but Herridge continue to lead with a healthy advantage.

The last day again had just one stage over 250 kilometres with the second another cancellation. Travis took it out with Dunn second, Herridge third and Brinkman seventh due to a puncture.

Warren Denham and Arron Topliff (Mitsubishi Triton) finished the Safari fourth, ahead of Moffitt, Rob Herridge and 2023 winners Tony Quinn and John Noble (Nissan Navara). Then came Nathan Falvo/Tim Vandenberg (Mitsubishi Pajero), Roland Dymond/Brian McCabe (Pajero), Grant Hore/Paul Loughnan (Isuzu Vehicross) and Travis.

In the bikes (Moto Division), it was Toby Hederics who was the winner. His overall time was 7:01:37, five and a half minutes ahead of Will Ashby with last year’s winner Corey Banks third, all riding KTMs.