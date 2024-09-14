He was able to fend off the challenges to lead both throughout, take his winning streak to five and went to the top of the points standings.

The first race was in wet conditions. Hillyer won the start over Ben Gomersal who was passed by Lincoln Taylor before the first lap expired. Back in the pack Zane Rinaldi who started seventh, spun out of Turn 3.

After Taylor took second, he had a moment at Turn 1 which dropped him to fifth. Hillyer was already able to skip away as Gomersal, Brock Stinson and James Lodge battled for the minors. In doing so, it also brought Taylor, Lachlan Gibbons, Clay Richards, Max Geoghegan and Toyota guest driver Chris Pither into the fight.

Gomersal passed Stinson but only for a brief spell. Lodge and Taylor had a bump at Turn 1 which put the former down the order after both had passed Gomersal.

With Hillyer secure in front, Taylor passed Stinson at Turn 2 on the last lap and finished second as Stinson just held off Gomersal. Then followed Gibbons, Richards, Pither, Bradi Owen, Alice Buckley and Geoghegan who had a quick spin at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap.

The second race was held in dry conditions and featured two safety cars. The first came on the first lap when Buckley bounced off the kerbs at Turn 2 and tagged Geoghegan. Jett Murray was caught out and hit in the rear by Hugo Simpson. It was the latter’s car that was disabled with significant damage.

The race resumed on Lap 4 with Hillyer leading Taylor, Stinson, Gomersal, Owen, Pither, Richards and Gibbons. But the safety car appeared again after Taylor bunkered at Turn 9.

There was a two-lap dash to the chequered flag where Hillyer covered off Stinson’s bid to get by. Gomersal was a close third in front of Owen, Pither, Gibbons, Richards, Lodge, Hume, guest steerer Steve Owen, Charlie Nash, Ryan Tomsett and Geoghegan.

The third round will be completed with Race 3 on Sunday at 11:10am.