His Chev Camaro has now had its sixth race win in a row at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series. It was driven to four victories by substitute driver Tim Brook at Round 2.

Hughes’ first race allowed him to work at saving his tyre bank with his win ahead of Ben Gomersall (Ford Mustang) and Tom Davies (Camaro). However, he was not afforded the same luxury in the second where he was challenged by Davies while as Gomersall shadowed the throughout.

From the start of Race 1, Hughes who qualified fastest was best away while fellow front row starter and teammate Alice Buckley conceded spots to Gomersall, Davies and Josh Thomas (Mustang). Back in the pack Des Collier (Mustang) spun at Turn 3 which delayed the Connor Roberts Dodge Challenger which went off to avoid contact.

Thomas had a moment out of Turn 2 on the fourth lap which allowed Buckley to regather a lost place. Two laps later Robbie Farr slide his Camaro off and into the gravel trap at Turn 3, just before Hayden Jackson had a jammed gearbox which game him a similar drama in his Challenger at Turn 6.

After three laps behind the safety car, Hughes continued in front and won by 1.1 seconds over Gomersall, Davies and Buckley.

Ayrton Hobson (Mustang) was able to sneak by Thomas to secure fifth while Thomas was followed to the flag by his brother Diesel, Hayden Hume, Josh Webster and Lachlan Evennett, all in Mustangs. Mark Crutcher was ahead of the latter two until his Mustang stopped on the last lap with a broken Universal.

As Hughes led the Race 2 charge to Turn 1, Davies slipped under Gomersall who had to dip into his tyre bank after the discovered a rock in one. Meanwhile Buckley slipped to ninth as she trailed Hume, Josh and Diesel Thomas, Hodson and Webster.

The race went safety car free for the 17-lap duration where the top three finished were well clear as Josh Thomas took fourth in front of Hume, Diesel Thomas, Hodson, Buckley and Webster.

Behind them Tyler Cheney passed his father Graham who was able to hold off fellow Camaro driver Brad Gartner. The latter was well off his usual front running pace, handicapped in the first by a suspect universal joint.

Brock Paine (Camaro) was just behind and ahead of Coleby Cowhan (Challenger) and Crutcher from the back.

The TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars Series by Maritimo third round continues on Sunday with another qualifying session and two more races.