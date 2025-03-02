The Camaro driver won the early race on Sunday before a dramatic conclusion to the last where he was second to Ben Gomersall (Mustang). The latter was second overall while Brad Gartner (Camaro) finished third in the points.

The series in 2025 has a second qualifying session ahead of Races 3 and 4. It was Gomersall who went quickest, where he edged out Hughes by 0.2s.

Gartner was third ahead of the Mustangs in the hands of Diesel Thomas, Josh Webster, Cameron Laws, Josh Thomas and Mark Crutcher who had the steering wheel come adrift in the session.

In Race 3 Hughes won the charge to the first corner and led throughout. Gomersall held second for the entire journey ahead of Gartner.

There were two safety car periods. The first came before the end of the first lap. Mark Bailey (Camaro) was squeezed wide before Turn 3 and speared across the track, fortunately without hitting anyone but unable to continue.

The second one came when Hayden Jackson’s Challenger had the engine let go. It was a miserable end for him after a wayward plug and subsequent injector issues ruined Saturday.

Gartner was pressed by Webster in the concluding stages before a linkage failure slowed him on the run to the flag and that allowed Josh Thomas eclipse him at the line. Laws was fifth until a spin on Lap 13 dropped him well down the order.

Cheney was next ahead of Crutcher, Domain Ramsay (Camaro), Diesel Thomas who was recovering from an early spin, Des Collier (Mustang), Robbie Farr and Danny Reidy (Camaros). James Simpson (Challenge) was a retirement with a steering issue.

Hughes was able to grab the lead after the start of the fourth race. He was able to gradually eke out a margin over Gomersall until two laps from the end.

The Camaro slowed with a suspected failure in the front end and Gomersall passed him and went on to win. Hughes limped home for second as both were well ahead of third place.

Webster and Diesel Thomas were pressing Gartner and when he had a brake lockup at Turn 8, the former was through. Then on the final lap, Webster spun off at Turn 7 and Gartner resume in third just in front of Thomas.

Farr had his best result since joining the series late last year when he placed fifth ahead of a close finish between Ramsey, Laws and Collier.