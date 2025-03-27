Motorsport’s world governing body has issued technical guidelines designed to cater to grassroots touring car racing globally.

The guidelines don’t go into specifics such as power or vehicle specifications but do cover key areas such as roll ages, windows and bodywork, and driver safety equipment.

The intent is to provide a base level upon which categories like the Hyundai Excels can be developed.

Featured Videos

“Our role as the FIA, amongst other things, is to share expertise and know-how with our Member Clubs and therefore raise the standards at grassroots and club-level racing,” said FIA Touring Car Commission Chairman, Alan Gow.

“At the same time, we recognise the fact that grassroots touring car racing must be accessible and adaptable to local conditions.

“By focusing on safety, these guidelines give the FIA Member Clubs the freedom to shape their championships while maintaining key safety standards.

“Even countries with established motorsport, like the UK, should benefit.

“After the TC Lite ruleset release last year, this is another step towards making touring car racing more popular and more accessible than ever before.”

The success of the Excel series was specifically highlighted as an example of the types of competitions the FIA is keen to promote.

“Establishing clear safety standards for entry-level touring car racing is essential. It helps to ensure driver well-being while providing ASNs with a flexible framework to adapt to local markets, fostering growth in grassroots racing,” said Andrew Fraser, president of Motorsport Australia.

Sunil Vohra, CEO of the club, added: “Safety is the number one priority for Motorsport Australia and clearly defining these standards is key to protecting the motorsport community, while also ensuring consistency and fairness across the sport.”

The new FIA guidelines are aimed at club level racing with the intent to pave the way for competitors to graduate to higher classes.

The Hyundai Excel series is in many ways the spiritual successor to HQ Racing, which proved popular among both fans and competitors for many years – and continues at club level.