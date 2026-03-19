The #6 Porsche 963 will carry blue accents while the sister #7 car will feature red accents.

Australia’s Matt Campbell will share the #6 car with Kévin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor while the #7 will be driven by Julien Andlauer, Felipe Nasr, and Laurin Heinrich.

The tribute liveries are the continuation of Penske’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

In 1996, Porsche locked out the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its Mobil1-backed entries finishing second and third behind the Joest Racing TWR-Porsche WSC95.

Two years later, in 1998, Porsche and Mobil 1 stood on the top step of the podium together.

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On the same day, Porsche signed a deal with lubricants giant ExxonMobil for all new production cars to be filled from the factory with the company’s oil.

“The close and highly trusted partnership between Porsche and Mobil 1 has produced countless unforgettable moments and lasting innovations,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche Motorsport vice president.

“We have always used competition on race tracks around the world to test technologies and push boundaries.

“Mobil 1 has accompanied us on this journey for 30 years as the ideal partner. This year’s Sebring race and the special livery place this partnership in the spotlight.

“The anniversary also fits perfectly into our celebrations marking 75 years of Porsche Motorsport.”

Mobil 1 has remained a key ally of Porsche for decades across sports car racing across North America and Europe.

The brand has one of the longest-standing sponsorships in one-make racing, having been the naming rights partner of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup since 2007.

“Mobil 1 has been an essential technology partner for Porsche for decades – a period defined by race victories, championship titles and groundbreaking engineering,” said Kelli H. Wright, global lubricants director at ExxonMobil product solutions.

“With a special livery at Sebring, we honor this shared anniversary and celebrate a collaboration that continues to drive performance, efficiency and innovation for the future of motorsport and production vehicles.”

Urs Kuratle, director factory motorsport LMDh, added: “Even with the current Porsche 963, we benefit in many areas from Mobil 1’s innovations and expertise.

“In the tightly contested IMSA series, the smallest details make the difference – and recently we have consistently been at the front.

“The championship titles in the past two years and another victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January underline this.

“Together with all our partners, we want to keep winning in this anniversary year.”