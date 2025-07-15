The driver was forced to stop on the Interstate highway driving back from Iowa to its Indianapolis base when smoke started pouring from the transporter.

It contained both of the team’s cars, driven by Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb, as well as equipment.

It capped off a wretched run for the team at Iowa Speedway, which included finishes of 22nd and 23rd for Robb while Daly finished seventh and 16th across the two races.

Daly was on course for a top five finish until an ill-timed caution.

“A tough end to our Iowa weekend, both on and off the track,” a team statement read.

“After an early retirement for the #77 car, our hauler caught fire on I-74 while heading back to the shop.

“It was a scary moment for the team, but thankfully, everyone is safe, and that’s what matters most.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, messages, and well wishes from fans, fellow teams, IndyCar officials, and the entire racing community.

“It’s a reminder of the incredible family we have in this sport.”

The team will have a short turnaround between events with IndyCar heading to Toronto for the 13th race of the season on July 19-21.

Juncos Hollinger Racing will lean on Andretti Global to support its journey north of the border.

“We are assessing the damage and will be working hard to get back on track,” the statement continued.

“Thank you again for everything. Your support fuels our determination.”

Robb said there were desperate attempts to save equipment, despite the fire threat.

“I cannot thank this crew enough for all they’ve put into the car this season, but yesterday showed me a whole new depth of team work, grit and determination,” he wrote on social media.

“These guys not only had a hauler catch fire on the side of the road after a long and exhausting day with a tough result, but they continued to fight hard to salvage what they could while it was burning.

“Another team’s crew stopped immediately to help out and every team hauler that passed after the highway opened up waved to make sure everyone was okay.

“IndyCar is truly a family and I’m very grateful for everyone in the series who has showed up for us in the last 24 hours. We will keep fighting.”

The team is battling in the drivers’ championship with Daly just 18th in the standings and Robb further behind in 24th.

Daly said he was in “utter disbelief” after coming up short of his first top five finish with the team at Iowa Speedway.

“I don’t think today could have been more unlucky for us,” he said.

“I think we had a great, great car all day and really appreciate the team.

“That second-to-last stop, they got us a spot on pit lane too to get us up to third, which was really nice.

“But yeah, everyone knows you go two laps down here when you pit, and it’s the chance you take. And we just happen to get the least lucky with that yellow. Just such a shame for the team.

“We should have finished a minimum top five. And yeah, this one really, really hurts more than any race so far probably this year, other than the 500.

“But we know we were really strong all weekend and thanks to Chevy for helping us out as well.”