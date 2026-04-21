Abel climbed the road to Indy via the various feeder series with his family’s eponymous team, which started in 2015 in USF2000.

The 25-year-old graduated to the IndyCar Series in 2025 with Dale Coyne Racing, racing full-time before losing his ride at the end of the season.

The American will be hoping he can contest this year’s Indianapolis 500 after he failed to qualify for last year’s edition.

“I am excited and grateful to be able to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to have a shot at the Indianapolis 500,” said Abel.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to compete in that race and to have the opportunity to do it with Abel Motorsports and Chevrolet makes it even more special.

Advertisements

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world and the teams that compete reflect that.

“Having won races and competed for championships with Abel Motorsports over my whole career, I am very confident in the program that they put together.

“It is going to be amazing to share this experience with not only my actual family, but the team that has become my family over the years.

“The preparations have been ongoing for some time, and I’m eager to finally get on track.”

The Indianapolis 500 entry list sits at 32 cars, though Katherine Legge is expected to join AJ Foyt Racing to lift the grid to 33 cars.

Anything beyond 33 cars will mean that there will be Bump Day, whereby anyone slower than 33rd will not qualify.

It will also mark a return to the Indianapolis 500 for Abel Motorsports, who last competed in 2023 with RC Enerson.

Jacob Abel’s father Bill Abel said the team has the right ingredients to be competitive.

“We have a tremendous group at Abel Motorsports, with a lot of IndyCar Series experience and we really feel like we are in a great spot to give Jacob everything he needs,” he said.

“To have the opportunity to compete in the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 with RC Enerson was so cool and I’ll never forget the moment immediately after we qualified and put RC in the show.

“It was really emotional and special to me. Now, to have the opportunity to come back here with Jacob as our driver, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place across May 13-25.