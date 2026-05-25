The Andretti Global driver slowed on the front straight on Lap 92 before pulling to the inside of the track.

On the lower lane, exiting the pits, Power’s car suddenly locked its rear wheels and spilled oil over the track.

Power had been 13th at the time of the issue.

He reported what he thought to be a gearbox failure.

“The gearbox blew up,” he radioed.

Under the yellow, light rain hit the speedway and forced officials to throw the red flag.

Scott Dixon led a Chip Ganassi Racing one-two with Alex Palou second. They were trailed by Team Penske’s trio of David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin.

“It’s been interesting,” said Dixon during the break.

“The pace was fairly slow to start with. Everybody was getting big mileage.

“There was a bit of a tricky portion with the #10 just where everybody started to slow up a lot.

“I feel like it’s a better idea to stretch the field and keep the flow up.

“I think we were working pretty good out there, but a long ways to go and looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

Engines were refired at 4:35am AEST to resume the race.