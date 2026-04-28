In her fifth Indy 500 start, Legge will run the #11 Chevrolet entered by HMD Motorsports in conjunction with AJ Foyt Racing.

The Briton will be looking to surpass her best finish in the crown jewel race to date of 22nd, which came on her debut in 2012.

Her most recent effort in 2024 with Dale Coyne Racing was hampered by mechanical issues after just 22 laps, resulting in a lowly 29th place finish.

“We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted,” said Legge.

“I’m beyond grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing that women deserve to take up space in every arena, including this one.

Advertisements

“Together, we’re proving that when you invest in a woman’s dream, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.

“It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the 500.

“Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes, not just to compete here, but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place.

“I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event.

“To the AJ Foyt Racing organization, HMD, Chevrolet, IndyCar, and my team at BRANDed Management, thank you for fighting tirelessly to make this possible.”

Legge’s entry brings the field to its capacity of 33.

One of eight Indy-only entries, Legge joins Jacob Abel, Ed Carpenter, Helio Castroneves, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato racing in addition to 25 full-time IndyCar Series cars.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 will be held on May 24, with practice commencing from the 12th-15th and qualifying held across the 16th and 17th.