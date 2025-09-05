In the ultra-competitive spec series, he became the youngest race winner in IndyCar history at 18 and many thought Herta was destined for greatness. Herta was a champion in waiting.

To date, the ultimate success of a title has never come, but not for a lack of trying.

Herta has all the makings of an IndyCar champion, but the might of Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske have simply been better than the mistake-prone Andretti Global. Throw in the ultra-competitive McLaren, and IndyCar becomes one of the hardest titles to win anywhere.

Not since 2012 has a Ganassi or Penske team won the title. Ryan Hunter-Reay was the last to do it with Andretti. Talk about domination.

Herta’s results perhaps say more about his team than they do about him. After all, when Herta was put on the Sauber F1 simulators many moons ago, he was reportedly quicker than their incumbents Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Red Bull were keen on Herta too, but Super Licence points have always been a hurdle and the lack of FIA recognition for IndyCar (and Herta’s results) meant he never got the nod. Herta was even rumoured to race in New Zealand in the then-known Toyota Racing Series just to try make up the points shortfall.

Herta had neither the luck nor the consistency to ever challenge for the IndyCar title. He was third in 2020, but never really threatened Scott Dixon who led from the first round to the last. In 2024, he was runner-up to Palou, but wasn’t a title contender going into the finale and vaulted Will Power at the season-ending race at Nashville after the Australian’s belts came loose.

The barriers to entry to Formula 1 are a lot lower now with practice appearances fast-tracking the process. But is Herta good enough?

He has pace in spades. He’s proven himself as a race winner in IndyCar but just hasn’t been able to be the consistent performer that you need to be.

Since his first season with Andretti in 2020, Herta has only been beaten by a teammate in the title race twice – to Alexander Rossi in 2022 and to Kyle Kirkwood in 2025.

Results on paper are one thing, but Cadillac wouldn’t be going to the trouble of taking him out of one of the best IndyCar seats to race in Formula 2 on the off chance he gets to Formula 1.

There will be no hiding when Herta jumps in Formula 2, but he’ll race knowing that his primary purpose is to learn the Pirelli tyre and the European circuits. With so much experience, you’d hope race wins come naturally as long as his Mechachrome engine stays intact.

The real test will be when he gets into a Formula 1 car during a race weekend and Cadillac sees whether what the simulators say is true. Until then, it’s a hunch that he has the goods.

In any case, he’ll be able to embed himself in Cadillac so that if and when the time comes, the transition is as smooth as possible.

Consider also that Cadillac has to have a long-term view. It could have banked on Jak Crawford for example, another up-and-coming driver from the United States, but it already has a driver it thinks is capable, so why change?

If worse comes to worst, Herta will end up back in IndyCar. Until then – nothing ventured, nothing gained.