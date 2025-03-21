The Australian importer of the EKS chassis, Alpha Motorsport has joined forces with the HJR team to bring Italian star, Moritz Ebner to Australia for the opening round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship next weekend at Port Melbourne’s Todd Road.

2025 marks the third year of EKS being in Australia – EKS standing for Eagle Kart System. The moniker is inspired by the Eagle Lunar Module that took man to the moon in 1969 in the Apollo mission. Traditionally, EKS was a contract builder for many chassis manufacturers before launching their own brand of race kart.

This year will also see EKS enter the Australian Manufacturers’ Championship against some of the biggest kart brands in the world.

Featured Videos

South Tyrol, Italy-based Ebner comes to Australia with a solid resume of racing in his home country, including an Italian Championship and IAME Warrior Final international win.

The 20-year-old cannot wait to arrive in Australia and connect with Joe Tighe from Alpha Motorsport and former KZ2 SP Tools AKC round winner, Henry Johnstone of HJR.

“It’s been a dream of mine to visit Australia, and it’s even better that I can drive at one of Australia’s best tracks and compete against Australia’s top drivers,” said Ebner. “Thank-you to EKS and HJR Driver Coach for making this dream a reality.”

Ebner began racing the 125cc gearbox class as a 15-year-old and is hired by EKS as its development driver. His family owns a karting circuit in Trento. He raced against and befriended Johnstone when he was in Europe in 2022.

He will be one of 23 competitors in the six-speed gearboxed KZ2 category that will light up the city based circuit alongside the Westgate Bridge.

On-track proceedings will begin on Friday next week, with racing through Saturday and Sunday. Entry to spectators is free.