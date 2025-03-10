Jace Matthews led the winners at this year’s Victorian State Kart Championship taking out both the KA3 Senior Light and X30 Light categories, while a number of first time State Champions were crowned at Oakleigh in outer Melbourne on Sunday.

Vastly experienced Queenslander, Matthews, had one of his best State Championship performances off home soil to take both titles he entered for the family CXR Racing team.

Sydney-sider, Liam Carr continued his great form of recent times to take his first ever State Title in the KA2 Junior category, Australia’s premier junior racing class. He beat home in-form Tasmanian, Harry Bresnehan, who drives a BirelART for the Nick Percat owned JND racing team and Queenslander, Tyson McGill – who has also had a strong start to 2025.

Featured Videos

Another New South Welshman to take a Victorian Open title north of the border was Koda Singh, winning the Cadet 12 title. The reigning New South Wales Champion beat home the always strongly packed Cadet 12 category to add to his impressive resume that includes extensive international racing.

First time State Champions were crowned in both KA3 Junior categories. Chris Lowe took out the KA3 Junior Heavy Title while Braxten Regan continued his upward trajectory winning KA3 Junior Light, beating home Kiwi Maxim Kirwan.

In TaG Heavy, Tom Hughes walked away with his first State Title, while in TaG Light, rapid Victorian Amos Orr took his first major win as a Senior racer.

Geelong racer, Zach Findlay added to his multi-generational family’s story in the sport of karting winning KA3 Senior Medium.

In the youngest category, Cadet 9, Ari Djemil got the victory, while in Victorian Combined Masters, Peter Gigs will carry the blue plate for the next 12 months.

In what has kicked off a busy month of kart racing in Victoria, many of the competitors from Oakleigh have made the move across town to Todd Road for this afternoon’s twilight meeting – the Stars of Karting – a prelude event to begin Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix week in Melbourne.

Practice at Todd Road starts at 2pm, followed by Sprint races starting at 3pm, followed by a Final for each category, along with several special demonstrations.

The event will see Nulon Racing Supercars star, James Golding in the premier KZ2 class to kick off a busy year in karting to back up his Supercars commitments, it also represents the return to competition for 18-time Australian Champion and newly minted Karting Australia Hall of Famer, David Sera.

Entry to Todd Road throughout this afternoon into the evening is free to spectators.