He won the first on Sunday by over 17s and a five-second start-line infringement penalty could not stop him in Race 3. He won the round from Bayley Hall and Dylan O’Keeffe while Pro-Am honours went to Rodney Jane.

In the 45-minute 62-lap enduro Race 2, Jones blitzed the opposition. During the race, he left Hall, Oscar Targett and O’Keeffe to decide the minor placings.

When Hall had a lockup at Turn 8 on Lap 19 and slipped wide on exit, Targett and O’Keeffe were through for second and third.

Featured Videos

From seventh on the opening lap, Marco Giltrap worked his way up to fifth while Clay Osborne was next across the line after he started ninth. However the McElrea Racing driver was penalised 15s for an incident that spun Glen Wood on Lap 22.

That relegated Osborne to 15th behind Dale Wood, Angelo Mouzouris, David Russell, Caleb Sumich, Max Vidau, Tom McLennan, Marcus Flack, Lockie Bloxsom and Glen Wood.

In Pro-Am Sam Shahin and Adrian Flack duked it out for 17 laps before Flack was able to get the pass done. Third was Jane while the Brett Boulton emerged out of a three-way dice ahead of Matt Slavin. Matt Belford was part of the duel before he finished behind Jacque Jarjo.

Jones crept just enough at the start of Race 3 to incur a penalty while Hall was the initial leader. His run at the front lasted until Turn 6 where Jones was able to pass him. Just behind O’Keeffe was able to grab third off Targett.

They ran that way for the flag as Jones built a 7.2s advantage. Fourth went to Giltrap from Dale Wood, Sumich, Russell, Marcos Flack and Glen Wood.

Jane led Pro-Am until passed by Slavin who went on to take his first victory in the class. He held on by 0.6s over Adrian Flack. Bouton was third in front of Jane, Belford and Shahin.

TYREPOWER V8 SUPERUTES

The fourth and final race was won be Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) while the first round went to David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) who placed third behind third overall Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux).

It was a brilliant start for the reigning champion as he came from the second row to head Sieders, Brewczynski, Adrian Cotterell (Holden Colorado) and Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton).

Wanzek was lucky to get away from a four-way clash at Turn 6 that included Paul Morris (Ford Ranger), Brad Vereker (Hilux) and Jason Norris (Hilux). The Rangers continued with little damage, the Hilux drivers were not so lucky, both having to pit.

Later at the same corner, Craig Woods (Hilux) hit and spun Ellexandra Best (BT-50) while Woods went into the tyre barrier. That brought out the safety car and a one-lap dash to the flag.

Marjoram held onto to win from Brewczynski who had passed Sieders beforehand. Wanzek crossed the line fourth but was penalised 30s for passing Cottrell under a local yellow flag.

That elevated Vernon to fourth ahead of Cottrell, Aaron Borg (D-MAX) who started rear of grid, Rossi Johnson (Colorado), David Casey and Michael Sherwell in Tritons, Morris and Amar Sharma (BT-50).

DUGGAN FAMILY HOTELS TOURING CAR MASTERS

Double victories for Whiteline Racing’s Joel Heinrich gave him the overall opening round honours in the series.

After he won the drag to the first corner in Race 2, Heinrich was able to hold off Jude Bargwanna (Holden Commodore) and Andrew Fisher (Holden Torana A9X) to the chequered flag.

Heinrich was clear of the pair until the safety car emerged and then the field tightened up for the one-lap dash to the flag.

The interruption came on Lap 4 when Marcus Zukanovic’s Ford Falcon XD had the engine seize into Turn 1 which left him no steering and plugged the car into the tyre barrier at speed.

Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang) and Scott Cameron (Camaro) were dicing for fourth. The latter made the pass at Turn 2 before Tilley took the Camaro out of Turn 8. They had contact at Turn 9 which put the Mustang into the concrete wall and broke the diff and front suspension.

The clash elevated Cam Tilley (Valiant Pacer) to fourth ahead of the Toranas of Ryan Hansford and Danny Buzadzic, Steve Johnson (Mustang), Jeremy Hassell (Torana), Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang), Peter Burnit and David Hender (Toranas) while Cameron recovered for 12th.

In Race 3 Heinrich led at the start before he was briefly passed by Fisher. The latter then came under challenge from Hansford who slipped down the inside at Turn 2 which resulted in contact and a spin for Fisher.

Heinrich won from Hansford with Cam Tilley third in front of Johnson. Fisher recovered for fifth in from of Cameron, and Karanfilovski who had contact with Buzadzic earlier. The Torana driver recovered from the spin to edged out Burnitt. Bargwanna was third after the start but pitted early after driving off Turn 2 with a mechanical issue.