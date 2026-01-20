Run in collaboration with Karting Australia, the initiative will select two young karters to experience the grand prix weekend from inside the paddock, offering exposure to the demands of elite-level motorsport both on and off the track.

The program, which debuted in 2025, is designed to strengthen the pathway from karting through to F1 by immersing participants in the scale and intensity of a global sporting event.

Alongside track activity, those selected will take part in media duties, fan engagements, stage appearances, and other commitments typically faced by professional drivers.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation division manager for motorsport David Corrigan said the initiative was focused on identifying talent early and inspiring young drivers to pursue the highest level of the sport.

“Grassroots karting is where so many motorsport careers begin,” Corrigan said.

“Team of Tomorrow is about recognising that talent early, and showing young drivers what’s possible when opportunity meets dedication to inspire the next generation.”

Karting Australia chief operating officer Lee Hanatschek said the program had already delivered tangible benefits for its inaugural participants.

“Team of Tomorrow is truly an experience of a lifetime for these young drivers, providing them with rare behind-the-scenes access to the Australian Grand Prix and the chance to be inspired by the very pinnacle of the sport,” Hanatschek said.

“After taking part in the inaugural program, Alana [Gurney] and Sammy [Van Vuuren] have continued to excel both on and off the track, and we look forward to seeing this year’s participants gain an equally incredible and motivating experience.”

Both Van Vuuren and Gurney were selected last year following interviews with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Karting Australia after being chosen from the top five male and female Cadet 12 drivers.

Alongside their duties during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, they also competed in a special Stars of Karting event in custom-branded Team of Tomorrow karts.

Van Vuuren said the program offered a unique insight into F1.

“Being a part of Team of Tomorrow was an amazing experience,” he said.

“Getting to see what real F1 drivers do behind the scenes made me feel like one too – it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done!”

Gurney added the access to drivers and on-stage appearances was a highlight of the weekend.

“Talking to Oscar Piastri, and being on the stage with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were my favourite memories – amongst so many,” she said.

“Moments like that don’t happen every day, the best experience of my life!”