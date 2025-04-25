Lawson rejoined Racing Bulls ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix after two tough weekends to open the season.

The New Zealander gained the promotion at the end of 2024 after a promising stint with Racing Bulls from the Singapore Grand Prix.

He then struggled to gel with the car, crashing out in a slippery Australian Grand Prix before battling throughout the Chinese GP a week later – the opening Sprint event of the year.

In the days that followed, the call was made to swap Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner insisting he had a duty of care to the 23-year-old.

It’s proved a positive move for the Kiwi, who has bounced back well in the three events he had with the squad, though a result to show for it has still eluded him.

“Honestly, I think it took a moment for him to digest,” Bayer said of Lawson’s return to Racing Bulls.

“First time I saw him when he came to Italy, he looked a bit sad. Honestly, that’s how I perceived him.

“He was a bit puzzled with everything that happened very quickly.

“But also, at the same time, he knew the people, the tools, the set-up.

“I really felt that very quickly he was returning to being the old Liam.

“He’s a great racer, somebody that has great humour, and that’s what we see now again.”

Lawson was classified 12th in Saudi Arabia last Sunday.

He’d crossed the line 11th, only half a second back from teammate Isack Hadjar, but a post-race time penalty for a clash with Jack Doohan dropped him back a spot.

Lawson remains one of four drivers yet to score a point in 2025, alongside Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Fernando Alonso.