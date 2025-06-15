As the sun set, the top three were separated by less than 10 seconds. Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans winners in the #50 Ferrari led the way with Miguel Molina behind the wheel.

Ye Yifei in the customer AF Corse Ferrari was just four seconds back in second, while the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi was further five seconds in arrears.

Campbell kept the Ferrari trio honest, less than half a minute away from the race-leading Ferrari.

After the qualifying disqualification, Campbell’s teammate Kevin Estre stormed through the field into third in the first two hours. They have remained in the top five ever since.

The #8 Toyota stayed out of trouble. Ryo Hirakawa was 40 seconds behind the Ferrari in fifth.

It has been an ultra-fast-paced first quarter of the race. There were just two full course cautions and a couple of slow zones.

The main talking point in Hypercars has been penalties, some for speeding in the pit lane and others for speeding under yellow flag conditions.

Early race leader, the #5 Porsche Penske 963 was slapped with a penalty for not observing full course yellow procedures, demoting the car out of the top 10 to 16th.

Both Alpines were dealt a penalty for speeding in the pit lane. However, the biggest one came the way of the #7 Toyota.

The trio have just completed a 50-second stop-and-go penalty, which buried them down the field in 18th.

The only incident in Hypercar was when the #93 Peugeot 9X8 driven by Paul di Resta slid off the road at the Porsche Curves, the rear of the 9X8 struck the tyre wall and ripped the rear end bodywork from the car.

Paul Di Resta slides into the barrier and #93 loses body work 😰 An early incident for Peugeot but the car is back on track!

The Cadillac Hertz Team Jota cars that locked out the front row have lacked long-run pace. The pole-sitting car was the highest-placed Cadillac in eighth, directly behind the highest-placed BMW in seventh by way of the #20 M Hybrid.

The Aussies in LMGT3 have all stayed out of trouble, with Yasser Shahin notably sitting inside the top five. The #31 Team WRT BMW M4 is fifth in class, 1:54.9s behind the race leader. Martin Berry himself is in the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG and sits 17th in class.

The #63 Mercedes of Stephen and Brenton Grove is placed in 20th, with pro Luca Stolz behind the wheel. So far, Stephen Grove has completed a lot of running as he is unable to run at night due to not completing the required laps during night time practice.

Two-wheel fans will be pleased to hear that the #46 BMW led the way after six hours. Valentino Rossi hopped out and handed the car over to Kelvin van der Linde on the stroke of the quarter race distance mark.

LMP2 is the closest class at this stage, the top four teams separated by just 13 seconds.

Grey Oliver in the VDS Panis Racing car leads the way from the #199 AO by TF machines, #9 Iron Lynx Proton and so far dominant #43 Inter Europol car.