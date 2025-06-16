All three drivers are first-time winners, and it marks the first Polish winner and first Chinese winner in the race’s history. It’s the 35th outright win for a driver from Great Britain.

It’s the third-lowest any car has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, having started 13th.

It’s the third straight win for Ferrari and the third different car to win after the #51 won in 2023 and the #50 took victory in 2024.

The #83 Ferrari 499P took victory by 15 seconds over the #6 Porsche 963 driven by Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre, and Laurens Vanthoor.

Of the three Ferrari entries, the #83 was the least favoured in the Scuderia camp as the third entry under the AF Corse banner.

The #50 and #51 cars were favoured for the win as Ferrari’s two cars designated for the FIA World Endurance Championship manufacturers’ title.

That made life difficult for the #83 – which ceded road position to the #51 early in the race and never had the favour returned.

Whether it was karma or divine intervention, the #83 was given a gift when the race-leading #51 spun entering pit lane inside the final quarter of the race and lost time hand over fist.

The #51 car’s hopes were further hampered by a sudden loss of power inside the final hour.

The sister #50 didn’t help its own cause either. After the final pit stop, Antonio Fuoco had a moment through the Porsche Curves and lost a bunch of time taking to the run-off.

In the end, the #51 and #50 wound up fighting for the final place on the podium despite looking like they might claim a one-two.

For most of the race, Ferrari looked like would lock out the podium until the #6 Porsche 963 put in a late charge to second place.

Campbell, Estre, and Vanthoor were the only threat to Ferrari.

Estre was the standout of the first hour, coming from last to first in the Porsche Penske Motorsport entry. Ultimately, Ferrari had the quicker car.

“No mistakes. No off tracks. No contact. Good strategy. Good car. But unfortunately it looks like it won’t be enough for this years Le Mans 24,” Laurens Vanthoor wrote on X, half an hour shy of the chequered flag.

Onboard the #83 Ferrari 499P, Kubica gave a wave in what were fairly muted celebrations.

“It wasn’t quite as hard-fought in terms of the competition at the front, but it was exceptionally political at times in terms of strategy,” said Anthony Davidson on commentary.

“I think that wore a lot of people down. You can really hear, even though we heard from the winner himself, Robert Kubica, he could barely bring himself to be emotional because he’s just mentally worn down from this 24 hours – let alone those last 59 laps that he drove.”

In LMP2, Inter Europol Competition claimed victory in the #43 Oreca despite a late scare. The team was given a drive-through penalty, which gave the #48 VDS Panis Racing car the lead until it suffered mechanical troubles inside the final half an hour.

Manthey Racing went back-to-back in LMGT3. This year, the 1ST Phorm team were victorious in a dominant display for Porsche and its 911 GT3 R.

Martin Berry was 12th in class in the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG while the father-son duo of Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove wound up 15th in the #63 sister car.

Results: 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans (provisional)