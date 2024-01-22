The 250 LM was developed as a coupé version of the Le Mans-winning 250 P. It is powered by a 3.3-litre V12 engine and produces 320 hp (235 kw).

It was rejected by the FIA as an entry in the GT class because less than the required 100 cars were produced. Ferrari then entered it in the outright prototype class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car was driven by Jochen Rindt and Masten Gregory and won the event in 1965 which was Ferrari's last overall victory until last year.

The Ferrari 250 LM that will be at the Festival was raced by the likes of Rindt, John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Nürburgring 1000km, Reims 12 Hours and other races.

It is a car with international provenance and will arguably be one of the most important cars spectators will see at the Festival. There were just 32 built between 1963 and 1965 and is highly sought after by collectors and has broken price records at car auctions.

Festival organisers say the Ferrari Spettacolo will be the greatest gathering of special edition Ferraris in the southern hemisphere. It will take place on both days on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit. It will also include a LaFerrari, Ferrari FXX, Ferrari 599XX, Ferrari Enzo and Ferrari F40.

Held the week prior to the AGP, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be a museum in motion, which displays historic, rare and significant racing vehicles. It will also feature cars from Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A, sportscars in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more