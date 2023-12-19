Category owner, Geoff Taunton is proud of the growth that MARC Cars has sustained over the last 12 months especially with the release of the new MARC GT, MARC GT SS & IRC GT.

“It is so pleasing that throughout 2023, we were able to release six MARC GT/GT SS’ and IRC GTs into customer hands, plus another MARC II,” said category owner Geoff Taunton.

“It’s been a massive year and so satisfying to be able to watch our customers enjoy which ever MARC model they compete with and for them to come and enjoy the comradery of fellow MARC cars owners. We have grown exponentially throughout the year with the release of the new cars along the way and we will continue to grow in 2024.”

The MARC Cars Australia Racing Series will begin at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 12-13 on the NSW State Championship round program. The second round for MARC Cars will be on May 3-5 at The Bend as part of the South Australian Motorsport Series.

Round 3 is set for Queensland Raceway on August 9-11 before a return to Sydney Motorsport Park on September 27-28. Both rounds will be part the Queensland and NSW State Championship rounds respectively. The final round occurs in Victoria with the popular Island Magic meeting at Phillip Island on November 22-24.

Some of the rounds will be two-day meetings and will combine with Prod Sport/Sports Cars and all will be at Motorsport Australia sanctioned events. A couple of MARC cars will first also contest the Bathurst 12 Hour in February. In the non-championship round, they will contest the Invitation class.

“To be part of this growing brand from inception is so exciting. I have been working with Geoff and the team at MARC cars since early on and have been part of their journey pretty much since the beginning,” added category manager Matt Baragwanath.

“Seeing new cars coming online and new drivers coming into the fold has been great to see. The MARC Cars Australia Racing Series will focus on class winners throughout the year, not necessarily just the fastest (outright car), as we are very keen to keep all drivers at all levels within the series enthused.”