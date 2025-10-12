The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the sold out dinner where supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose, who is a special guest, along with his daughter Tabitha, at today’s Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama, will be honoured.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Although the auction was only launched a few days ago, the Ambrose memorabilia has already attracted bids in excess of $2,000.

Click here to make your bid.

On August 1 2012 Ambrose created history when he won back-to-back NASCAR Sprint Cup races at Watkins Glen.

Ambrose, who won two Supercars titles in a Pirtek Ford in 2003 and 2004, drove the #9 Stanley Ford of Richard Petty Motorsports to victory lane.

Bathurst 1000 Greenroom Afterparty at The all new Oxford Hotel - Doors open 8pm Sunday 12th October

The finish was incredibly dramatic, with a lot of slipping and sliding due to oil on the track and a problem with Kyle Busch’s car in the final laps. Ambrose battled Brad Keselowski closely, ultimately taking the lead and holding on for the win in one of the greatest finishes in Cup Series history.

Using a three-stop strategy, Ambrose drove flat-out throughout the entire race. During pit stop sequences he fell back as far as 24th, but each time put himself back in contention.

In the final 10 laps the Tasmanian grabbed second from Keselowski, but with his tyres spent, he slipped back to third after running wide on the oil two laps from the end. The race then came alive with just a lap to run as Busch’s three second lead quickly evaporated as both Keselowski and Ambrose pounced providing the grandstand finish.

This is a wheel used on the car during that race and is signed by Ambrose, NASCAR legend Richard Petty and Ambrose’s teammate that weekend, AJ Allmendinger.

The wheel and tyre are in original condition and come with a letter of authenticity from Richard Petty Motorsports.

“It is pretty cool that items like this pop up every now and again out of nowhere,” said Ambrose.

“I think it is great that it can be auctioned like this and raise some valuable funds for Motorsport Ministries who do such an amazing job in this country at all levels of our sport.

“I am honoured to be recognised at the Pirtek Legends night, especially following in the footsteps of inaugural winner, Dick Johnson, who is a serious legend.

“I can confirm that the wheel is from my winning car that day – you can be certain ‘the King’ (Richard Petty) would not have signed it otherwise.”

Pirtek Legends Night founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said the Ambrose wheel and tyre were a unique part of Australian motorsport history.

“It is pretty cool that we have such an item as this tyre and wheel combination on the auction list on a night when Marcos is being honoured as the Pirtek Legend,” said Murray.

“To have a wheel off a winning car is pretty rare, to have it signed by the driver, his teammate and a team owner with the legendary status of Richard ‘the King’ Petty is crazy.

“We will also organise a photo of Marcos with the wheel for the winning bidder.”

As well as the signed Ambrose wheel and tyre there is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

There will also be the chance to wave the flag on the Sunday race at this year’s Gold Coast 500.

Tony Longhurst has also donated a rare 1930s AJS motorcycle as well as $5000 worth of lift time at The Boat Works.

Racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024, Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year and an original teams version of the Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com