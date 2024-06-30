Domination and double ups were the order of the weekend at a dramatic OnSite Rental Group Queensland Kart Championship at Ipswich across the weekend with Isaac McNeill and Kel Goesch winning two categories in vastly different circumstances.

McNeill – who this year is combining his junior kart racing with Australian Formula Open racing – dominated two of the three classes that he entered, winning KA3 Junior Heavy and the premier junior category, KA2.

The Queenslander had been dominant for the Empire Kartsport team in both throughout the weekend, taking commanding victories. To show equal high levels of performance, Victorian Samuel March finished second to McNeill in both categories.

At the other end of the spectrum, Goesch took the TaG Restricted Masters and Medium categories. He'd dominated the elder statesmans' category through the weekend, however was passed late in the race by local veteran, Gaven Whitmore. Whitmore was later knocked back to third with a post race bodywork infringement penalty.

In the Masters, Goesch was behind Josh Herne – brother of Nathan Herne and son of speedway legend, Stuart, however on the last lap Herne's charge to the chequered flag was baulked by lapped traffic, allowing Geosch to come through and take the win.

The leading junior KA3 racer in Australia at the moment Jack Szeczuk survived a late race challenge to win the category. The win went down to literally the last few corners after Szezcuk had a lead over 1.2 seconds.

Jye Flynn had closed the gap down and while the pair were in hand to hand combat, Annabelle Kennedy threw her hat into the ring and almost got through, however the now Queensland based South Australian took the win with Flynn getting through for second on the final corner.

A frantic TaG Light final was decided after the race. A wild opening few laps saw Championship favourites Mika Lemasurier and Max Walton eliminated in a crash with each other and dominant Kiwi, Kianh Burt turned around at turn one.

It opened up for Jack Webster to cross the line first in a dominant display, however his part in the Burt incident at turn one saw him relegated to second – handing the win to Jace Matthews. Jack Wells advanced himself to third place after a torrid weekend for the local.

Matthews and his CXR Racing team had further success in KA3 Senior, with Jace and his brother Declan finishing on the podium – however had to finish behind their young protege Dominic Penman. Penman, having stood up from Juniors in the last year showed the team principals the way around in what was a tough fight, taking his first senior State Title ahead of Jace and Declan Matthews, the Matthews boys next weekend off to the Asia-Pacific Kart Championships in Singapore.

Cadet 12 went the way of Cooper Folley. Taking his first stand alone state title, Folley has been fighting for some time for such a result, however it wasn't easy. There were multiple challengers, none more so than New South Wales racer, Mason Lucchitti. Remarkably, it was Lucchitti's first event outside club racing having started racing earlier this year.

Zander Watts got through for third after being one of many race leaders in an incredible 16 lap final.

The TaG Heavy final fell the way of Brent Reading who did not look like being challenged all weekend. He took a six second win in the final, which had been the story of his weekend becoming another Empire Kartsport team winner – the team winning half of the Championships up for grabs.

While he was freewheeling up front, the challenge for the minors went all the way to the flag. Australian TaG (open – not Heavy) champion, Harrison Hoey struck trouble in the latter two heats yesterday and would start the final from 15th. He dropped to 18th off the start, but pushed through to finish second. As a result of Parolin pilot Hoey's push into second past Daniel Brown, West Australian veteran, Kip Foster – making a cameo for Jess Golding Motorsport – was able to bring himself onto the podium.

It was better news for Hoey in Rotax DD2, taking that in comfortable fashion in front of Bailey Sagaidak and veteran racer, Troy Bretherton making one of his rare racing appearances – getting his eye in ahead of the fight for a Team Australia seat for the Rotax Grand Finals at the end of the year.

In Cadet 9, SP Tools Australian Kart Championship leader, Oliver Williamson had been the pace of the field for the weekend, however a lap one fight with two other competitors saw his kart expire and today's celebrations – being his birthday – were short-lived. It opened up for his closest competitor in the Australian Titles now, Oliver Armitt to take a two second win over local driver, Martin Hsieh – Hsieh having a breakout weekend, so too Felix Sim finishing third – the two Asian-Australian drivers making the podium for Tyler Greenbury Racing.

Jack Munro produced one of the most dominant performances in TaG Restricted Light. Although the Sunshine Coaster has been strong at club level, he took it to a new stratosphere this weekend in winning every race and taking the final by over two seconds. Bundaberg racer, Jack Doessel finished second after a race long battle with Thomas Williams.

375 competitors raced in the OnSite Rental Group Queensland Kart Championship, one of the strongest entry levels for that Championship in many a year. Next year, it will move to the Makotrac in Cairns, which will not only provide an exotic location for the Championship, but a huge challenge for all competitors.

