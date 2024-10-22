The move follows the decision by the sister category, ARG’s Tran Am series, to allow the optional change from the G-Force from next year.

PBR who own and operate TA2, supply components and backup for both series’, have taken onboard the wishes of its team to allow the change to their cars.

The goal is to maintain harmony between the TA2 and ARG series, ensure flexibility and cost efficiency for participants.

Technical Manager Cameron Sendall tested the Holinger, along with some spec engine developments in race conditions at the recent Winton round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Besides the gearbox, Sendall tried out a different clutch, changes to the engine sump and Goodyear tyres. The latter is expected to be the only difference between the two categories and an easy change, should teams want to compete in rounds of both.

“We’re just trying to do some stuff to reduce the cost of the engines,” said Sendall.

“We had a smaller clutch in the car, to get rid of some reciprocating map and so on, and because of ARG going to the Holinger, they will run multi-disc clutch in the cars now as well.

“We’re fallen in suit to try to keep everything aligned between the two series as such.”

He tested a seven and a quarter inch duel-disc clutch which was lighter, but Sendall thinks it may not take the rigors of the Holinger, particularly for a novice.

“I’ve actually ordered a clutch from John (Holinger), the same as what they expect to run with the Holingers. To keep everything uniform, we will go with what they’ve suggested.

“It’s still a lighter option and what the factory clutch is that we have been using, so it’s a definite good gain.”

The engine development has been focused on the oiling system to improve longevity and reduce costs with further changes to the sump and other adjustments.

“That’s what we’re sort of concentrating on at the moment. The oiling system in there now is not too bad. But at some tracks they suffer from a lot of oil not being near the pickup and they just generate a lot of cavitation, and the oil temperatures get up a bit, stuff like that.”

The tyre choice was a commercial decision with the TA2 category to look after supply etc next year.

“I believe Hoosier are changing their current tyre to an ST2 I think. I knew about the change last year and that the 3045 was going to come to an end this year. The Goodyears will about $40 cheaper than the current Hoosier.

“With what has gone on down at Winton the other week, the owners have all had a bit of a voice, which is great. They wanted the option for the Holinger box, we’re happy to go with that route.

“Again, that’s good for both categories and for the people. It’s a decision that we were wanting to get ticked off, and we’ve been able to do that now. So that’s great for everyone.

“If they want to run the big events or the smaller events, or they want to do both or whatever, they have that option still, which is great.”

The components that have been put on the car and confirmed, can be swapped from one engine to the another, to try and mitigate the cost down the track.

Sendall will run the car again this weekend at One Raceway and use the same tyre set. The test will determine it remains consistent over the meeting. At Winton he set his fastest lap on the last lap of the final race.