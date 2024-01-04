The Spanish company has run both championships for just over a decade now after its largest shareholder, Bridgepoint, acquired the former WSBK organiser, Infront Sports & Media, in 2011.

It is MotoGP, though, which makes Dorna one of the most significant players in global motorsport, and rumours have emerged in recent months of a sale.

Notably, Ezpeleta did not rule out the prospect when he spoke on the chatter to Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper.

“I confirm the rumours of sale, but I would like to know who is spreading them,” said the 77-year-old.

“Every day I receive two or three phone calls from credit institutions asking me if it is true that we are for sale.

“But the banks do not want to buy, they only offer themselves as intermediaries of the operation.

“I can only say that we are ready. We stayed with our first investors from 1998 to 2006; eight years.

“Then came Bridgepoint, which made some changes and 17 more went through.

“Currently about 20 percent of Dorna is owned by its workers, and I have the majority [of that]; 39 percent are from Bridgepoint; 38 percent of a Canadian public fund.

“Anything can happen, at any time, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“They certainly like the product and the formula works with the Sprints.”

The 2024 MotoGP Shakedown Test takes place at Sepang on February 1-3.