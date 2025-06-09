The Spaniard beat his younger brother Alex Marquez in Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc topped every session at Aragon, matching the feat he last achieved there in 2015.

Sunday’s race was uneventful from start to finish. Marc was never challenged for the lead and led all 23 laps of the contest.

His brother Alex finished one second in arrears while Francesco Bagnaia made it an all-Ducati podium in third.

Pedro Acosta was fourth for the factory KTM team while his teammate Brad Binder crashed out while fighting for a top five.

The only other retirement was Johann Zarco, whose purple patch ended with his first DNF of the season.

“Today, with a good start, I managed to put together the type of race I wanted, as I could push harder when I felt like I could do it,” said Marc.

“I felt comfortable and could ride well. These are the type of races in which – if you want to fight for the title – it is crucial to ensure the best possible result without making mistakes, because as we saw today, both Alex and Pecco were very competitive.

“It was the perfect weekend: I got back the feeling I had before Silverstone and I hope we can continue this way at Mugello.”

Marc leads Alex in the championship by 32 points heading to Mugello.

Eight events into the season, the title fight is getting further and further out of Bagnaia’s reach with a 93-point deficit.

Nevertheless, the Italian offered some optimism after a lean run in Le Mans and Silverstone where he failed to appear on either sprint or grand prix podium.

“This podium finish is a very important one for the morale as well as for the whole team,” said Bagnaia.

“We have been working tirelessly in the last three weekends to solve the issues, but then for a reason or another we just couldn’t put everything together.

“After yesterday’s sprint, in which I didn’t manage to get the front tyre to work, today we got off to a better start and the adjustment made during warm up surely helped me a lot.

“It was a small modification that gave me a lot more confidence, especially under braking, and allowed me to be more competitive.”

MotoGP teams will test at Aragon on Monday, June 9.

Results: MotoGP Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix, Motorland Aragon