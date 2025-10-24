The Frenchman has not won a MotoGP grand prix since mid-2022 amid a dominant spell for Ducati and its satellite teams Gresini.

Quartararo won the 2021 title and was runner-up to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia in 2022.

In the three seasons since, Quartararo has hardly featured.

In 2023, he was 10th in the championship and in 2024 he was a lowly 13th.

As the end of the 2025 season nears, he is still winless with three grands prix to go.

One-lap speed has not been lacking, having taken five pole positions – though none have been converted into sprint or grand prix wins.

Yamaha has lagged behind its rivals Ducati and Aprilia, though the development of a new V4 engine for the YZR M1 is something of a dangling carrot for Quartararo.

However, he has been outspoken about the new engine, which hasn’t been to his liking.

Quartarato is set to continue with Yamaha into 2026. Beyond that, there is no guarantee that he will stay. Going by his latest comments, the 26-year-old is expected to be a factor in the MotoGP silly season.

“Of course, you have to move pretty fast, pretty quick,” he said of the MotoGP rider market.

“Also, I think it’s a good thing for a rider to start the season… I would not say ‘start the season’, but not take so long to know where I want to be.

“Yamaha is working hard with the V4, but my main goal is to fight for wins, podiums, and championships — and if I don’t have the bike to do it, of course, I will move.”

Quartararo said he will give Yamaha the benefit of the doubt and give the factory team a chance to show it can return to its former glory.

He will have an opportunity to test the latest raft of updates in the post-season Valencia test in November as well as the pre-season Malaysia test in February.

“So, this is what I think is great to give Yamaha the month to see how the potential is and then make the decision pretty quickly,” he explained.

“I think Valencia is going to be super important. Because in two months and a half, you cannot really change the bike completely, especially for us.

“You cannot completely change the base. I think all the manufacturers will have the same bike next year, but for us, it’s not the case.

“So, we will see how we can improve, and I think the crucial point will be the Valencia test and the Sepang test in February.”

Quartararo’s considerations around his future come amid MotoGP reforming its regulations.

In 2027, the championship will dump its 1000cc engines for smaller 850cc units.

Pirelli will also take over from Michelin as the tyre supplier, adding another complication to the mix.

Quartararo admitted a switch would be something of a gamble, though he admitted the same is true for every other rider with so many unknowns.

“I think that if you choose in January or July, it will not change anything,” he added.

“In the end, it will be a surprise for everybody. The 850cc, especially the tyres. You can’t know.

“But I think it’s a bit of a gamble. I like that. I cannot see what is happening in the future, but you have to see who is interested in you, who has the motivation to really win.

“And these will be the small details that will make me choose.”

MotoGP continues in Malaysia at the iconic Sepang on October 24-26.