At the chequered flag, there were just 10 riders remaining in the German Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Once again, it was a Marquez one-two with Marc leading younger brother Alex on his Gresini bike to the tune of six seconds.

Francesco Bagnaia made it an all-Ducati podium in third on the other factory Desmosedici.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was the best of the rest in fourth, just a few tenths clear of MotoGP premier class rookie Fermine Aldeguer for Gresini.

Luca Marini (Honda), Brad Binder (KTM), Jack Miller (Pramac), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), and Alex Rins (Yamaha) completed the top 10 – and the field of finishers.

“It was a tricky race for everyone, so I‘m happy to have brought home some solid points,” said Miller

Click here for a chance to win a Tundra and New Age Caravan valued at $285,000 with the NTI MND Research Raffle. Drawn 13th July

“I had a decent start and managed to survive a messy first corner, then felt pretty comfortable on the bike. I was trying to catch (Johann) Zarco and (Fabio) Quartararo early on, but around mid-race I started to struggle a bit too much.

“So I was kind of nursing it and doing okay until about eight laps from the end, when I switched to Map 3 — and suddenly, I started to suffer, especially on acceleration out of the last corner and through the direction change into Turn 11.

“It might‘ve been a combination of the map and the tyres, but from that point on, it was hard for me to do much.

“I tried to defend myself from Marini and Binder, but in the end, I had to let them go. Still, it‘s been a good weekend — I scored points in both the Sprint and the GP. It could have been a few more, but now it‘s time to focus on the next one.”

From pole position, Marc Marquez got the holeshot into the first turn ahead of factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

He and Fabio Di Giannantonio warred over second place, allowing Marc to skip away.

Jorge Martin’s injury replacement Lorenzo Savadori was the first to fall on Lap 2 but recovered his bike. He ultimately retired 11 laps shy of the finish.

Miller’s teammate Miguel Oliveira was the first to retire at the end of Lap 2.

Within seconds of that incident KTM rider Pedro Acosta went down out of fifth place on Lap 3 when the front slid from beneath him.

On Lap 18, and with a half-second advantage over Bezzecchi, second place runner Di Giannantonio wiped himself out of contention.

The front of his VR46 bike tucked in at Turn 1 and he low-sided into the gravel. At the same time, satellite Honda rider Johann Zarco slid out of the race at the same turn.

Bezzecchi was gifted second place but he threw it away on Lap 21 at Turn 1 in an almost identical crash to Di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia benefitted, moving up to second and third respectively where they ultimatel stayed.

3 more riders out at T1 What is going on ?!?!? 📺 Watch the #GermanGP on ch. 506 or via @kayosports https://t.co/rXET2U5XYU#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/vvdG03WjyF — Fox Motorsport (@Fox_Motorsport) July 13, 2025

Yamaha rider Joan Mir and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura on the Aprilia crashed together on Lap 22. Savadori crashed in sympathy.

Both Zarco and Savadori crashed under yellow flag conditions, drawing the ire of officials.

While chaos unfolded behind him, Marc Marquez controlled proceedings to take his seventh grand prix win of the season.

“It’s obviously wonderful to celebrate my 200th grand prix with a win,” said the Spaniard.

“I really wanted this victory at the Sachsenring because, as we know, it’s a track that suits me.

“The asphalt was slippery, but I rode well and stayed focused – something that will be key for the second half of the season.

“I tried to read the conditions the best I could: there was a bit of tailwind at turn one – not too strong, but enough to force me to change my braking marker – and the rain had washed away some rubber from the track. The crash marks made me concentrate even more.”

MotoGP heads to Brno on July 18-20 for round 12 of the 2025 season.

Results: MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany, Sachsenring