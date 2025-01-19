The baby blue that the team has become synonymous with remains. Chrome silver stripes feature prominently on the side.

The team unveiled its new look at Imola, home of the Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez will lead the team’s efforts this year in the wake of his brother Marc moving to the factory Ducati team.

Joining Alex Marquez will be Moto2 graduate Fermin Aldeguer.

“We’re leaving behind a great 2024, and we embrace with great motivation a 2025 in which the expectations remain high,” said Gresini matriarch Nadia Padovani.

“We have a team with plenty of experience, two very talented riders, and we’re eager to continue to surprise as we’ve done from 2022 until now.

“Fermin has just arrived, but he already found a place in our hearts, while I believe Alex can and must battle for the top five in each race weekend.

“We’re extremely happy with this new project and the bike has a special touch with a bit of chrome touch everywhere. We’re ready.”

This year marks season six for Marquez and his third straight with the Gresini team.

After his brother’s success in 2024, Marquez is keen to break his duck after five grand prix podiums.

“I’m starting the third consecutive year with the team, and I must admit this winter was a very long one,” said Marquez, who will again carry the #73 on his front faring.

“The year finished on a high and it’s almost time to return to action.

“The new colours are incredible, and I hope everyone likes them.

“We’d love these colours to come with great results and from my side, I did everything I could this off-season to be as physically and mentally prepared as possible for 2025.”

Aldeguer is just 19 years old but has been a top performer in Moto2.

In 2024, he was a race winner on three occasions and finished fifth in the riders’ championship.

“It is a first for me on several levels, and my first team presentation as a MotoGP rider,” said the #54 rider.

“The new livery of the bike is fantastic and very aggressive, and I think it reflects well the spirit of this team, who for many years have proven to be a great institution.

“The desire to take to the track is high, but this unveiling is already a big step forward towards this 2025 season.”