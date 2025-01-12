The 2025 season promises to be a thriller with a slew of changes and just two teams with stable line-ups year-on-year.

January 14 – Trackhouse (RS-GP25)

Aprilia satellite team Trackhouse Racing will be the first to unveil its 2025 bike.

The team recently signed an agreement with Gulf Oil, which could make for a striking scheme. In 2024, the team ran without a naming rights partner.

Spain’s Raul Fernandez returns alongside premier class rookie Ai Ogura, who graduates from Moto2.

January 16 – Aprilia (RS-GP25)

MotoGP fans will get an early gift, thanks to Aprilia.

They’ll soon know whether 2024 champion Jorge Martin will run #1 or continue with his iconic #89.

The Spaniard pipped Ducati factory rider Francesco Bagnaia to last year’s crown.

Before he could be snubbed by Ducati, who had a clear intent to sign Marc Marquez to the factory team, Martin jumped ship to Aprilia for 2025 on a multi-year deal.

Martin will be partnered by another ex-Ducati rider, Marco Bezzecchi.

January 18 – Gresini (Desmosedici GP24)

Gresini Racing loses Marc Marquez for 2025 and gets a MotoGP rookie in Fermin Aldeguer.

The team will be the first Ducati outfit to reveal its colours for the new season, with the launch taking place at Imola near its Faenza base.

Gresini has traditionally run a light blue scheme.

January 20 – Ducati (Desmosedici GP25)

Has Ducati got the ultimate MotoGP dream team? Francesco Bagnaia will be joined by modern legend Marc Marquez.

The team will launch the Desmosedici GP25 at Madonna di Campiglio ski resort in Italy’s north.

It will be the first time Marquez is in full Ducati colours after his post-season test in Barcelona where he wore a plain, red suit.

January 25 – VR46 (Desmosedici GP24 & GP25)

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 is in the rare position of having two different bikes between its riders.

Fabio Di Giannantonio will be on the newer Desmosedici GP25 whereas his teammate Franco Morbidelli will have the older GP24.

Di Giannantonio is the only rider outside the factory Ducati team to have the new-for-2025 bike.

January 30 – KTM and Tech3 (RC16)

KTM and satellite team Tech3 will launch together, which is no great surprise given the latter has been rebranded.

Gone is the GasGas moniker for 2025, with Tech3 set to run as KTM.

Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini join from Aprilia and Ducati respectively.

Pedro Acosta steps up from the factory KTM team in place of Jack Miller alongside Brad Binder.

January 31 – Yamaha and Pramac (YZR-M1)

Yamaha and its satellite team Pramac will launch simultaneously, but not in Japan.

Instead, the manufacturer will show off its R1 in Malaysia at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Immediately thereafter, the bikes will be given a shakedown at Sepang.

Factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be part of that test having been given dispensation under MotoGP’s concession system.

Pramac will field Miguel Oliveira and Australia’s Jack Miller.

February 1 – Honda (RC213V)

Honda has opted to launch its bike in Indonesia this year.

It will be an all-new look for the Japanese manufacturer this year after a relationship with Repsol ended after three decades.

It has been tipped that Honda could paint its RC213V bikes in its corporate red and white scheme with the recent Repsol departure.

Luca Marini and Joan Mir will lead the team’s efforts in 2025 as it looks to find form in the lingering wake of Marc Marquez’s exit.

February 8 – LCR Honda

Satellite Honda team LCR will be the last team to show off its 2025 scheme.

Ahead of the season-opener in Thailand, the team will launch in Bangkok as part of the official season launch.

It’ll have extra special meaning for Somkiat Chantra, who hails from Thailand. This year marks his first in MotoGP alongside Johann Zarco.