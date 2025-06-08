It’s the closest finish in the Moto2 era, and the fifth closest ever in intermediate grand prix motorcycle racing history behind Monza 1952, Monza 1959, Mugello 1978, and Brno 1989.

Oncu led the lion’s share of the race at Motorland Aragon but faced a late charge from Moreira, who took half a second out of the Turkish rider’s lead with two laps to go.

Moreira looked to have sealed victory with a pass at Turn 5. He maintained his lead all the way to the final corner when Oncu boldly went to the outside of the Brazilian.

It was the decisive move. Oncu used the exit kerb to his advantage and slipstreamed Moreira, rubbing alongside his rival to the finish line.

“This is how we do,” said Oncu.

“I am coming from Turkey. My teacher is Can [Oncu] and Toprak [Razgatlıoglu], so I have the best teacher in the world, so what do you expect?

“Anyway, it was a very nice race. I tried to manage the tyres but in the last few laps to go, I say I push.

“I finished the tyre and also the guys behind were coming on the last lap. He passed me and I said, okay, I have one chance, the last corner, because I was stronger.

“I finished the grip so I needed to try. When he closed all the doors, I said what have I got to lose? I am second or second. Just push, try the outside, which I did and I won the race.”

Moreira, meanwhile, put on a brave face.

“We need to be proud with this race,” said Moreira, who also claimed his first Moto2 pole position.

“Now we need to keep working. For me, I made the best weekend of the season so we need to be happy.

“Now we need to understand a little bit more the tyre and try to push more at the end. I really enjoyed this race, no I need to enjoy the day.”

Australia’s Senna Agius had a strong showing from 13th on the grid, climbing to fourth.

Moto2 continues its season at Mugello on June 20-22 for the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Results: Moto2 Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix, Motorland Aragon