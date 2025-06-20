The Yamaha satellite team recently announced that Toprak Razgatlioglu will join the team in 2026.

At a minimum, it means either Miller or his incumbent teammate Miguel Oliveira will be replaced.

As yet, Yamaha is undecided on Pramac and its full rider line-up for next year.

“We have not made a decision, which is of course a delicate decision,” said Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha Motor Racing managing director.

“We have two riders we have chosen, we have two riders we want to give all the possibility to explore their potential in the coming races, and then we will have to make a decision of course.”

Both riders have had a tough time in 2025 – Oliveira perhaps more so than Miller, owing to an injury at the start of the year.

It’s been tough going for the Spaniard, who said that without the injury he could be in a better position.

Oliveira has just three points from four grands prix, whereas Miller is the equal second best Yamaha on 31 points, putting him a shared 16th in the riders’ standings with factory rider Alex Rins.

“I had an injury which didn’t enable me to perform – but either I latch on to that or I go on track and actually show and prove my value, you know? I choose the second one,” said Oliveira.

“And I don’t want to go into excuses or discuss if it’s fair or not fair. I don’t want to go that way. I just go on the track and do my job.”

Miller, meanwhile, made light of his situation in Thursday’s media pen session ahead of the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Mugello.

Surrounded by journalists, he joked: “It’s the most telephones I’ve had in front of me all year. So — I guess you guys want to know something. Unfortunately, I’ve got nothing for you.”

Miller said he had a good week at home in Townsville before addressing questions about his future.

The Australian said he has opportunities elsewhere, but his focus remains on MotoGP.

“There’s some stuff in the works, whether it be here or other teams and so on,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, I love this project, love the people that I’m working with, love being back in Pramac – but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Like I said, I’m just trying to do my best. I feel like we’re getting stronger and stronger week in, week out, so we just keep focused on what’s important, and that’s bringing home points.”

A year ago, Miller was down on his luck and had all but conceded his future in MotoGP was up.

At Mugello, he said he had offers from World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) teams where he could make more money, but said his first love is MotoGP.

“I was also out of a job last year. This is not a new situation for me. It’s just Groundhog Day 12 months on. So I’m not stressed,” said Miller.

“I feel like I’m doing the best I can do. Obviously, you can always improve, and I’m open to any suggestions from anybody, from them, from anybody, to try and better myself as a rider, as a role in the team.

“Yeah, I feel good, I feel better than I felt 12 months ago, that’s for certain. A lot better. It’s nice to be competitive, to be able to talk to [different] manufacturers and be wanted, but I’m enjoying where I am.

“It’s really, really, really nice to be in Pramac, and they’ve given me this opportunity to show myself again.

“I’m thankful and regardless of what goes forward, I’m extremely grateful to Yamaha and Pramac for this opportunity.”

“I could go to Superbike and make better money,” Miller added. “I’m not here for that, I’m here to try and race the best in the world.

“That’s not taking anything away [from the riders in World Superbikes] – I’m talking best in general, the most expensive, most extreme, powerful motorcycles that you can ride, the best brakes, the best everything.

“We’ll explore options here first, because like I said, I don’t feel like my time as a MotoGP rider is done, I still feel like I’m getting better with age.”