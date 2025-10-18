The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider will start from second with his teammate Manuel Gonzalez alongside in third.

Pole position went to Italtrans Racing Team rider Diogo Moreira, whose lap was only 0.011 ahead of Agius.

The Sydneysider said he still had time to find.

“Stoked to be on the front row,” said Agius.

“Now, reflecting on that lap, I made a couple of mistakes, especially to take the final corner.

“I missed it (pole position) by nothing. It would have been a dream first pole position.

“I’m stoked to be on the front row, but I’d be lying if I didn’t want the pole.”

As for Sunday’s race, Agius is optimistic about his chances.

“We’ll go for it,” he said.

“Our race pace is good. Still need to keep calm and work on a couple of things to be good tomorrow, but I can’t wait.”

Sunday afternoon’s Moto2 race is scheduled for 1:35pm AEDT.

Results: Moto2 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island (Q2)